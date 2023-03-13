Afghanistan dispatch: ‘women’s ability to access the court system has been completely wrecked’

JURIST: After August 2021, women’s participation in the Taliban government reached zero. Given the Taliban’s rules restricting women’s lives, women’s contribution to the social and political life of the country is destroyed—at least under Taliban rule. Considering this, women cannot access justice agencies and in most areas their petitions asking for justice cannot not be heard, which will increase the deepening violence against women. Domestic violence against women has escalated since the Islamic Republic was overthrown, according to many local and international reports, and women’s ability to access the court system has been completely wrecked. Click here to read more (external link).