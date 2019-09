1TV: US presidential hopeful Joe Biden has said that Afghanistan is three countries and it cannot be put together. Speaking at a debate, Democratic Biden, who is a former US vice president, claimed that Pakistan owns three provinces in the east of Afghanistan. “Pakistan owns the three counties — the three provinces in the east. They’re not any part of — the Haqqanis run it. I will go on and on,” Biden said. Click here to read more (external link).