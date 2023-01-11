Afghanistan Becoming Pakistan’s New Nightmare

Khaama: With the unprecedented rise of terror attacks across Pakistan in the recent past, targeting army personnel, ISI officers, police officials, and ordinary citizens, the men in charge of security establishments in Pakistan are still blustering with no pragmatic approaches ahead. Being a nuclear power in the world, and equipped with sophisticated American and Chinese weaponry, as well has to have 600,000 strong army, the country’s internal security is still at risk at the hands of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant groups. To help the Afghan Taliban to overtake power in Kabul was a miscalculation for the Pakistani government and politicians for many reasons. Click here to read more (external link).