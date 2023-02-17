Afghanistan as a Site of U.S.-China Competition

Lawfare: Despite the CCP’s concerted efforts to approach its relationship with the Taliban pragmatically, with economic incentives and a concrete security agenda, the reality of the current situation in Afghanistan is highly volatile. While blaming the U.S. and Western countries for the ongoing financial and humanitarian disaster in the country, the Taliban appear more focused on oppressing women’s and girls’ rights than on managing a modern economy and state. In 2021, Afghanistan ranked first of all countries worldwide on the Global Terrorism Index. This trend continued in 2022 under Taliban rule, with a string of deadly and devastating attacks targeting civilians, especially minorities. Click here to read more (external link).