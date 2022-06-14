Afghanistan and Myanmar are two members missing from the global trade meet

The Economic Times (India): When the Taliban seized Kabul 10 months ago, Abdul Ahad Habibi was Afghanistan’s first secretary at the permanent mission in Geneva looking after its affairs in the World Trade Organization (WTO). Even after the change of guard, the Afghan diplomat with three of his colleagues continued to stay back in the Swiss town, claiming that they were the real representatives of Afghanistan. While talking to ET, Habibi terms Taliban as “barbarians” who have been on a killing spree… Click here to read more (external link).