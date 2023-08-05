Afghanistan Ambassador to Tajikistan Criticizes Taliban’s Disregard for Persian Language

Aamaj: Mohammad Zahir Aghbar, the Afghanistan Ambassador to Tajikistan, has condemned the Taliban’s Deputy Minister of Information and Culture for his recent statement dismissing the importance of the Persian language. Aghbar called this statement a clear display of ignorance and narrow-mindedness. During a visit to Bamyan, Mohammad Younus Rashed, the Taliban’s Deputy Minister of Information and Culture, declared that Afghanistan does not require the Persian language and discouraged young people from learning Persian literature. Click here to read more (external link).