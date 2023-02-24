Afghanistan airspace is occupied: defense minister

Ariana: The [Taliban] Minister of National Defense [Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid] has expressed concern about the patrolling of drones in the airspace of Afghanistan and said that the country’s airspace is under occupation and they do not have the technology to prevent the patrolling of these aircraft. “Did we make M-4, M-16, Black Hawk and B-52? These are made by those who prevent us from having weapons and want to deceive in the name of pen. Today, everyone is patrolling over us. Our airspace is occupied. I look at it with despair and you also look at it with despair. The ministers, commanders, officials and generals of the army corps all look to the sky, but they could do nothing against it,” Mujahid said. Click here to read more (external link).