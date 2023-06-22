Afghanistan Again Becomes Breeding Ground For Terrorism: Vladimir Voronkov

Khaama: According to the UN under Secretary General Vladimir Voronkov, Afghanistan has again become a haven for terrorists. On Wednesday, Voronkov was addressing a conference on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization counter-terrorism convention organized by Russian and Chinese missions. “The document is rather profound and informative;’ effectively shows that Afghanistan is once again slowly becoming one of the most important, or maybe even the most crucial epicentre of the spread of terrorism. Despite all promises, all loud statements, the facts prove otherwise,” he added. He also emphasized that the current regime of Kabul is “unable or unwilling to reduce the terrorist threat.” Click here to read more (external link).

