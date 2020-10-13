3 thoughts on “Afghanistan: A Catch 22 situation for India

  1. What is
    the
    motives behind involving
    the
    goofy Indian politicians
    in
    Afghanistan- the people
    if
    Afghanistan has nothing
    to
    do with Indians; they don’t even have
    a
    common border anymore, ever sine
    the
    Crazy Englishman severed large portions
    of
    Muslim lands and added them
    into
    Colonial India.
    *

    Reply

  2. You should feed yourself
    before
    calling
    it
    catch 22.
    .
    The
    people Afghanistan gained your freedom from
    crazy Englishman- now;
    you
    ((Indian General (retd) Kamal Davar)).
    low class peon
    talking sht !
    *

    =====
    =========
    ============
    Check the background of this goofy Indian
    ((Gen (retd) Kamal Davar))
    who abuses his Islamic name- these low class people are getting paid
    to
    hide their true identities !
    *

    Reply

  3. Still;
    serving royally,
    his master’s old glory- take it easy nan; you could never be able
    to
    replace
    your defeated masters !!!!!

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *