Afghanistan: 14 family members dead in landmine blasts

AA: At least 14 members of a family have been killed in two landmine blasts in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province, officials said on Friday. The incident took place in the Spin Boldak district along the border crossing with Pakistan, police spokesman Jamal Nasir told Anadolu Agency. He said a van and a truck carrying civilians struck two landmines in the restive district’s Loy Karez area. Nasir blamed the Taliban for the incident, though there has been no claim of responsibility from the group so far. Click here to read more (external link).

