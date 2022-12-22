Afghan YouTuber Ajmal Haqiqi & his Colleagues Gets Released

Khaama: Afghan YouTuber Ajmal Haqiqi and his three colleagues arbitrarily arrested on charges of “insulting Islamic sacred values” were released on Wednesday. In a video circulating on social media, Haqiqi confirmed his release and that of his three colleagues namely, Omid Aman, Ghulam Sakhi, and Obidullah Majeedi. He says they spent nearly six months in prison. Haqiqi and his colleagues’ release comes right after the release of two American nationals on Tuesday. Click here to read more (external link).