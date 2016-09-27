Afghan Troops Killed In ‘Insider’ Attack

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

September 27, 2016

At least 12 Afghan Army soldiers have been killed in their sleep in an attack allegedly facilitated by fellow soldiers with suspected links to the Taliban.

A senior police official in the northern city of Kunduz said on September 27 that two soldiers fled an outpost in the city and joined insurgents in the nighttime attack on their comrades.

The Taliban issued a statement claiming responsibility for the attack and saying that all the weapons at the outpost had been captured.

The Afghan Defense Ministry is investigating the incident.

The outpost was part of a ring of positions protecting Kunduz, which was briefly taken by the Taliban last year. It was the first time the Taliban held a provincial capital since they were driven from power in 2001.

