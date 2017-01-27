Afghan troops kill 2 militants during operation

KABUL, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Two Taliban militants were killed and four others wounded during an ongoing operation conducted by Afghan security forces in southern province of Uruzgan, the Defense Ministry said on Friday.

“A joint cleanup operation supported by Afghan army’s artillery and air force is continuing in Charchino district, Uruzgan province. Two armed militants were killed and four others injured during the ongoing raid on Thursday,” the ministry said in a statement.

Afghan army, police and intelligence agency personnel have been involved in the raid which will continue before the district is cleared of the militants, it said.

The province has been the scene of heavy clashes between security forces and Taliban over the past several months.

The Taliban has been on rampage since the beginning of 2015 when the Afghan security forces assumed the full responsibility of security from the U.S. and NATO forces.

The militant group has yet to make comments.

Other Security News