Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

November 3, 2016

Taliban militants have reportedly hanged an Afghan student they accused of involvement in the killing of a Taliban leader.

Afghan official Abdul Rahman Mangal said on December 3 that Kabul Polytechnic University student Faizul Rahman Wardak was killed in the village of Sewaka, about 60 kilometers outside the capital.

Photographs purporting to show the execution were posted on social media.

Based on reporting by Reuters

