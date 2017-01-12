Afghan Taliban Releases Video Of U.S., Australian Captives

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

January 11, 2017

The Afghan Taliban has released a video showing an American and an Australian who were kidnapped in August.

The two men, identified as Kevin King and Timothy Weekes, were abducted near the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, where they worked as teachers.

In the video sent to media on January 11, Weekes said the clip was made on January 1.

Addressing U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who is due to take office on January 20, Weeks also said the Taliban had asked for prisoners held at Bagram airfield north of Kabul and at Pol-e Charkhi prison on the outskirts of the Afghan capital to be exchanged for them.

“If they are not exchanged for us, then we will be killed,” he said.

In September, U.S. officials said U.S. forces had mounted a raid to try to rescue two civilian hostages but the men were not at the location targeted.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters

