Afghan Taliban Flag Flying in Pakistan Protest

Ariana: Supporters of the Afghan Taliban group are seen among the anti-government protesters in Pakistan asking for the resignation of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Footage from the protest shows a group of protesters holding the Taliban flag among thousands of Islamist marchers. The presence of pro-Taliban men in a civil protest, however, has sparked reactions in Afghanistan; the Taliban militant group has been fighting the Afghan government for over 18 years, rejecting all government calls for a civil way to compete for power. “What they should be doing through a civilized platform, they (the Taliban) are doing by the power of weapons and bloodshed in Afghanistan,” said Fazl Karim Aimaq, a member of the Internal Security Committee in Afghan Parliament. Click here to read more (external link).