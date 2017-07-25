Afghan Taliban Captures Third District In Three Days

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

July 25, 2017

An Afghan official says the Taliban has seized control of a district in southeastern Afghanistan, the third to fall to the militants in as many days.

The Taliban’s apparent capture of Jani Khel district in Paktia Province, along the porous border with Pakistan, came after days of heavy fighting.

Sardar Khan Malangzoi, head of the provincial council, told Germany’s dpa news agency that the district fell early on July 25 after fierce gunbattles with government forces in the district center.

But a spokesman for the provincial police chief said that security forces still controlled the district center but were under attack.

Malangozi said the Taliban torched the district governor’s compound, the police headquarters, and a health clinic.

He said both sides suffered heavy casualties.

In a statement, the Taliban claimed it had captured the district.

On July 23, the Taliban seized control of Taywara district in central Ghor Province and Kohistan district in northern Faryab Province.

Based on reporting by dpa and Tolo News

