Afghan Suicide Attack Kills At Least 6 Police Officers in Helmand Province

Mohammad Habibzada

VOA News

February 8, 2020

A suicide bomber detonated his explosive-laden car Saturday night in front of a police center in southern Afghanistan, killing at least six police officers.

The attacker used a military Humvee vehicle and the blast rocked the Gereshk district of the restive Helmand province, Afghan officials there told VOA. “

The suicide attacker target was Gereshk’s main bazaar. The attacker wanted to cause a bloody incident, but blew up his explosives right after being identified by police,” Ismael Khpalwak, the Gereshk district police chief, told VOA. “

Six of our police officers were killed and a bridge was partially damaged,” he said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but Taliban insurgents are active in the province and have taken responsibility for such attacks in the past.