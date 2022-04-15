Afghan Students With U.S.-Linked Education Fear For Their Futures

The Huffington Post: The AUAF was established in 2006 as the country’s first private institution to educate Afghans with high-quality, American-style liberal arts education, and is funded by the United States. It became a target of the Taliban. In August 2016, Taliban terrorists stormed the campus, killing at least 13 students and staff members and injuring another 30. That same year, an American professor and an Australian professor from the university were kidnapped and detained for three years. Click here to read more (external link).

