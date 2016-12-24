Afghan Security Forces ‘Kill 30 Militants’ In Raids

RFE/RL’s Radio Free Afghanistan

December 24, 2016

Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry says that security forces have carried out nine military operations across the country over the past 24 hours, killing at least 30 militants.

Spokesman Mohammad Radmanish said on December 24 that the operations — including air strikes — targeted Taliban militants as well as fighters linked to the Islamic State extremist group.

The raids were conducted in eight provinces, including Nangarhar, Uruzgan, and Helmand, the spokesman said.

Security forces seized weapons and ammunition from the militants, he added.

Meanwhile, local officials say several police officers were killed and injured in attacks in Farah and Zabul provinces early on December 24.

Taliban militants killed at least four police officers and injured nine others in an attack on a security checkpoint in Farah, western Afghanistan.

Provincial police chief Toryalai Abdyani said the attackers escaped with weapons taken from the checkpoint.

The raid took place at around 3 a.m. in the Shamalgan area of the volatile Bala Buluk district near the provincial capital, Farah. The Taliban claimed responsibility.

Four policemen were killed and another officer injured when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb in southeastern Zabul Province.

Zabul police chief Mirwais Noorzai said the explosion occurred in the provincial capital, Qalat.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.

With reporting by AP

