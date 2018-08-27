Afghan Security Forces’ Convoy Ambushed in North of Country – Reports

MOSCOW, August 27 (Sputnik) – At least 350 members of Afghan security forces were ambushed in the northern Afghan province of Faryab, local media reported on Monday.

According to Tolo news broadcaster, the convoy was on the way to Maimana city, which is the capital of the province.

Local officials confirmed to the broadcaster that clashes were still ongoing in the area.

Earlier in August, several dozens Afghan security personnel were killed in a Taliban attack on a military base in the province, according to media reports.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to simmering militant insurgency, including that of the Taliban and the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia).



