Afghan Rights Group Says Taliban Commander Killed Journalist’s Family

Radio Free Afghanistan

February 28, 2021

The Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) says that a Taliban commander killed three family members of a slain journalist in the central province of Ghor.

Journalist Bismillah Adel Aimaq, the editor-in-chief of a private radio station in Ghor Province, was shot dead by unknown gunmen on January 1.

On February 25, armed men attacked the house of Aimaq’s father on the outskirts of the city of Firoz Koh. The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.

Alongside the three deaths, the AIHRC said on February 28 that Taliban gunmen involved in the attack also wounded four people and abducted three other members of the family.

The AIHRC has called on the authorities to investigate the case.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack on Aimaq’s family. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on February 26 denied that the militant group was involved in the assault.

Attacks against journalists have increased in recent months.

According to Media in Afghanistan, a Kabul-based media watchdog and advocacy group, at least 11 media workers were killed in Afghanistan in 2020.

The Afghan government blames the Taliban. But the militant group denies involvement.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says Afghanistan is now one of the world’s most dangerous places for journalists.

With reporting by AP and dpa

Copyright (c) 2021. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036