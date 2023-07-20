Afghan Resistance Leader Says US Diverted Attention From Afghanistan To Ukraine

Sputnik: The United States diverted its attention from Afghanistan to Ukraine and other places after the Taliban takeover in 2021 just like it did after September 11 when it reallocated resources to invade Iraq, National Resistance Front (NRF) of Afghanistan Leader Ahmad Massoud said during a virtual panel hosted by the Aspen Institute. “Unfortunately, once again, the attention from Afghanistan has been diverted to Ukraine and different areas,” Massoud said on Thursday. Click here to read more (external link).