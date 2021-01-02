Afghan republic’s negotiator backs interim government as way forward

1TV: A negotiator of Afghan republic team has said that forming an interim government is inevitable in making peace with the Taliban. “If we want the opposite side to reconcile, the experience of giving Mr. Hekmatyar a home in Darulaman may not work,” Mansoor said speaking at an event in Kabul. Mansoor backed the idea of forming an interim government as way forward, but he also emphasized on preserving the framework of the establishment and human values. Click here to read more (external link).

