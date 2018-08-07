Afghan President Says Government Working on New Truce With Taliban – Reports

MOSCOW, August 7 (Sputnik) – Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said that the country’s government was working on another ceasefire with the Taliban group, which would be timed to the upcoming Eid al-Adha Muslim holiday, local media reported on Monday.

Ghani had made the statement at a meeting with Afghan political parties, during which he noted the successful experience of June’s truce with the Taliban, the Khaama Press News Agency reported, citing the presidential office.

The president added that the government would consult all Afghan groups on the final decision to declare the ceasefire.

Ghani reportedly refuted claims that the national security forces were retreating from some areas of the country, adding that the authorities did not plan to create safe zones for militants.

The Afghan authorities declared a nine-day truce with the Taliban starting on June 11 to mark the Eid al-Fitr holiday. The government’s truce, however, did not entail other militants and terrorists operating in the country.

On June 17, Ghani prolonged the ceasefire for another 10 days. The Taliban did not extend its truce.

Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on August 21-25 this year.



