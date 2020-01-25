Afghan Politicians Meet in Kabul to Discuss Peace Amid Doha Talks

Tolo News: Prominent political figures on Saturday gathered in Kabul to discuss the participation of all the country’s political factions in the peace process. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Abdullah said that no one should strive to obstruct the peace process for his personal agenda and should instead work on creating a consensus on the issue. The meeting, which was held at the residence of Mohammad Mohaqiq, the second deputy of Abdullah Abullah, brought together several key politicians, including former President Hamid Karzai, former vice president Mohammad Younsu Qanooni, and the head of the High Peace Council (HPC), Mohammad Karim Khalili. Click here to read more (external link).

