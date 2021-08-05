Afghan Police Say Taliban Killed Young Woman For Wearing Tight Clothing

RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi

August 4, 2021

Police in Afghanistan’s northern province of Balkh say the Taliban killed a young woman for wearing tight clothing and not being accompanied by a male relative.

Balkh police chief Zialuhaq Toofan told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi on August 3 that the young woman was shot dead by Taliban extremists in the village of Samar Qandian, which is controlled by the militant group.

Adil Shah Adil, a police spokesman in Balkh, told Radio Azadi on August 4 that the victim was named Nazanin and that she was 21-years-old.

Adil said the woman was attacked after she left her house and was about to board a vehicle to travel to Balkh’s capital Mazar-e Sharif.

The woman was wearing a burqa, a veil that covers the face and body, at the time of the attack, the police said.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid denied the accusations and said that the group is investigating the attack.

During its 1996-2001 rule, the Taliban denied girls the right to go to school, and women were not allowed to work outside the home. Women had to wear a burqa and be escorted by a male relative when going outside.

Afghans living under Taliban control have told Radio Azadi that the extremist group imposes some of its repressive laws, including banning women from working outside the home.

This story is based on reporting by RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi correspondents on the ground in Afghanistan. Their names are being withheld for their protection.

Copyright (c) 2021. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.