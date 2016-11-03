Afghan Officials Say 26 Civilians Killed In Air Strike Near Kunduz

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

November 3, 2016

Afghan officials say at least 26 civilians, including women and children, have been killed and dozens of others wounded in an air strike in the country’s north.

Protests erupted in Kunduz after the November 3 strike in the outskirts of the city, with dozens of people rallying outside the governor’s office, carrying the bodies of victims.

NATO said it had conducted air strikes to protect friendly forces in an operation in Kunduz, adding that “all civilian casualty claims will be investigated.”

The alliance earlier said two U.S. soldiers were killed and two others wounded during an operation around Kunduz.

It said the soldiers came under fire “during a train, advise, and assist mission with our Afghan partners to clear a Taliban position and disrupt the group’s operations in Kunduz district.”

The developments underlined the precarious security situation around Kunduz, which Taliban militants managed to enter last month, a year after they briefly captured the city.

Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters, and AP

Copyright (c) 2016. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.