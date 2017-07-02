Afghan Official Says Taliban Killed 13 Local Militiamen In Ambush

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

July 2, 2017

An Afghan official says the Taliban have attacked a local militia, killing 13 pro-government fighters.

The local forces were on their way to take part in a security operation when they were ambushed in the Chemtal district of northern Balkh Province, Munir Ahmad Farhad, spokesman for the Balkh governor, said on July 2.

The men were part of a local militia established under the authority of the Interior Ministry to defend the area from insurgents.

The Taliban, which has increased its attacks since the start of its annual spring offensive in April, claimed responsibility for the ambush.

Based on reporting by AP and Tolo News

