Afghan Official Says Roadside Bomb Kills Five Police In East

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

August 31, 2018

Afghan officials say a roadside bomb has killed five border police and wounded three others in the eastern province of Nangarhar.

Attullah Khoghyani, spokesman for Nangarhar’s provincial governor, told RFE/RL that a vehicle was carrying the police officers when the bomb was detonated on August 30 in the Mohmand Dara area of Nangarhar’s Achin district.

The Islamic State (IS) extremist group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on August 31.

It claimed there were two bombs – the first destroyed a police Humvee and a second explosive device was detonated among Afghan security forces who arrived after the first blast.

The statement also claimed IS militants killed a pro-government militia leader in the Achin district.

With reporting by AP

