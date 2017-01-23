Afghan Official Reports Iranian, Pakistani Aid To Taliban In Helmand

RFE/RL’s Radio Free Afghanistan

January 23, 2017

The governor of Afghanistan’s volatile Helmand Province said Iranians and Pakistanis have recently met with Taliban insurgents involved in fighting Afghan forces.

Governor Hayatullah Hayat told Radio Free Afghanistan on January 22 that “Iranian interference [in Afghan affairs] has increased” recently, noting the meeting with Taliban fighters in Helmand’s Garmsir district that he said also involved Pakistanis.

He said the Afghan intelligence agency has confirmed the meeting and he has ordered a further investigation into foreign interference in Helmand.

Hayat said rockets with Iranian markings were also found after a Taliban attack on the provincial capital, Lashkar Gah.

He added that the Pakistani military is also involved in “mobilizing insurgents” in Helmand.

Afghanistan has long accused Pakistan of aiding insurgents fighting Afghan forces, charges that Pakistan has denied.

With reporting by Tolo News

Copyright (c) 2017. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.