Afghan NSA says peace talks should be held within country

Hamdullah Mohib

1TV: Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib said on Saturday that the peace talks, which are currently happening in Qatar, should be held within Afghanistan. Mohib said that the government is ready to hold talks with the Taliban in any area of the country the group wants. Click here to read (external link).

One thought on “Afghan NSA says peace talks should be held within country

  1. How could
    a
    weak puppet regime
    could be able
    to
    possibly
    back
    it all up !
    ==========
    ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    …..AN…..
    IMPARTIAL
    “INTERNATIONAL PEACE CONFERENCE”,
    ………………………………
    ((ON *AFGHANISTAN)),
    ……………………………….
    IS
    >>>>>>>>
    THE *ONLY
    LOGICAL
    ROUTE !!!!!
    =======•=======================no
    =====•
    ====
    ==

    *IT
    IS;
    ALSO,
    >>>>>>>>
    THE *ONLY
    WAY
    TO
    LEGITIMIZE
    *A
    …………………………….
    HONORABLY
    BINDING. “PEACE AGREEMENT” !
    …………………………….
    *
    .
    .>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<

    *PEACE AND *RESPECT
    ====================
    =========
    =====
    .
    WILL EVENTUALLY
    TRIUMPH !
    ====================
    *

    Reply

