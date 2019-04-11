formats

Afghan nation has a sad history with respect to truth-telling and corruption: Pompeo

Mike Pompeo

1TV: Pompeo said this while testifying before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on the State Department budget request. Asked by a Senator Jeanne Shaheen why do the US believe the Taliban will be honest, Pompeo said that it will be about actions on the ground. “Trust but verify. It will be about actions on the ground. We understand there is not only a deep level of distrust with the Taliban, there is a deep level of distrust with many of the actors in the Afghan area. It’s a nation that has a sad history with respect to truth-telling and corruption,” Pompeo said. The diplomat said that Americans have “our eyes wide open.” Click here to read more (external link).

