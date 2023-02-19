Afghan Journalist Majrooh Released After Five Days In Custody

DPA: An Afghan journalist was released from detention on February 19 after spending five days in custody in the country’s southern province of Kandahar. Afghanistan’s Journalists Center welcomed the release of Tolonews journalist Mohammadyar Majrooh, calling for the immediate and unconditional release of all other journalists still in prison. Authorities provided no reason why Majrooh was detained or where he was taken. The Taliban has imposed severe restrictions on the media and freedom of expression since it retook power in August 2021. Click here to read more (external link).