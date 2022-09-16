Afghan Insurgent Leader Calls for New Anti-Taliban ‘Political’ Front

AFP: Afghan insurgent group leader Ahmad Massoud on Friday urged the diaspora to unite to find a political solution to end Taliban rule, describing his appeal as the beginning of a new phase. Massoud, who heads the National Resistance Front (NRF), an armed group waging an insurgency in Afghanistan’s northern Panjshir Valley, said it was time to try to bring the Taliban back to the negotiating table. “We want to unify the diaspora … and slowly expand the dialogue and reach to the point where we have a road map for the future of Afghanistan,” he told a conference in Vienna. Click here to read more (external link).