Afghan government will be at the center of any peace deal with Taliban: Pompeo

1TV: Afghan government will be at the center of any peace deal with the Taliban, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday. Pompeo said this after being asked by US Senator Linsey Graham if the Afghan government will be a meaningful participant in any peace deal. “More than that, they will be at the center. It will be Afghan-led,” Pompeo replied in a testimony before a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on the president’s 2020 State Department budget request. Click here to read more (external link).

