Afghan Government Is Not Releasing Anas Haqqani: Sediqqi

Ariana: The Afghan government says it has no plan to release any Taliban prisoners including Anas Haqqani, a high-profile member of the Haqqani Network. The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that the U.S. and Taliban representatives have begun discussing ways to resume the Afghan peace talks. The report added that the two sides have discussed the swap of prisoners and the Taliban group is demanding the release of Anas Haqqani in exchange for two American professors. However, Presidential Spokesman Sediq Sediqqi rejected reports about the release of Anas Haqqani. Click here to read more (external link).