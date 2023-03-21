Afghan Girls Going Back to School is ‘Primary Concern’, Says Former President

Khaama: In an interview with Canada’s CBC TV, the former president of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai, said on Monday that allowing girls to return to school is the Afghan people’s ‘primary concern’. He said banning women’s education is a very serious issue for Afghanistan and the children in our country. He emphasized that “education is the foundation of a country’s well-being, not only for Afghanistan but for every other society as well, and our effort has been intensely increased to bring back our girls to school, not only secondary and high school, but university and the workplace as well, said Karzai.” Click here to read more (external link).

