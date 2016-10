1TV: Afghan security forces pushed back Taliban militants from key parts of northern Kunduz after the group’s several top commanders killed in the province. Kunduz police says, the Afghan forces’ Thursday night raid repelled the militants from Police District 1, parts of Khwaja Mashhad, Bandar-e-Kabul, Cinema Square, Sharshara, Nawabad square and Chahardara areas of Kunduz province. Click here to read more (external link).

More Security News