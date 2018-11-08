Afghan forces killed as Taliban continues deadly attacks

Al Jazeera: At least 14 Afghan army soldiers were killed in Takhar province after midnight on Thursday in the latest attack by Taliban armed group, which has killed or wounded dozens of security forces this week. Six soldiers are missing and 16 others wounded in the attack on military base in Khawja Ghar district, provincial council member Mohammad Azam Afzali told Al Jazeera. Click here to read more (external link).

