Afghan Forces Kill Senior Taliban Commander in Country’s Northeast – Police

MOSCOW, August 9 (Sputnik) – The Afghan security forces eliminated on Wednesday night the Taliban shadow governor of Shohada district, Mohammad Sangaryar, in the country’s northeastern province of Badakhshan, local police said Thursday.

“The clash between the security forces and the Taliban lasted for nearly half an hour and [once it was over] the forces discovered the bodies of Sangaryar and two other Taliban with weapons. There were no casualties among security forces in the clash,” provincial police chief Saber Aryan said, as quoted by the TOLOnews broadcaster.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting against Taliban radical movement, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.