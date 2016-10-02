Afghan forces kill 11 militants in Ghazni province

GHAZNI, Afghanistan, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) — Clashes between security forces and Taliban militants in the eastern Ghazni province left 11 armed insurgents dead and injured nine others on Saturday night, a senior army officer in the province General Nizamudin Khanjar said Sunday.

“Government forces in crackdown against Taliban rebels in Muqar, Andar and Gero districts on Saturday night have killed 11 armed militants and injured nine others,” Khanjar told Xinhua.

No security personnel was hurt in the firefight, the official said, assering operation has been continuing to ensure law and order in all parts of the relatively violent province.

