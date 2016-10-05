Afghan Forces Battle Taliban In Kunduz For Third Day







October 5, 2016

Residents in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz have fled or face deteriorating conditions as fighting between security forces and Taliban militants there entered its third day.

“Most civilians have abandoned Kunduz city and have gone to neighboring districts or provinces,” Kunduz Province’s Governor Asadullah Amarkhel said on October 5.

Provincial police chief Qasim Jangalbagh said residents “do not have enough food, water, and other needs so they are evacuating the city to go to safe places.”

Taliban fighters penetrated the city’s defenses on October 3.

Jangalbagh said government troops, backed by U.S. special forces and air strikes, have since made “significant” progress in clearing the city, but added that clashes continued on the outskirts.

The U.S. military command in Kabul said there was “sporadic” fighting within Kunduz but Afghan security forces controlled the city.

Jungalbagh said 42 militants had been killed and more than 25 others wounded in the fighting.

The Defense Ministry earlier said five Afghan security personnel were killed and 13 others injured.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa

