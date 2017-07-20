Afghan fighting intensifies as Taliban step up activities

KABUL, July 20, (Xinhua) — Taliban militants who have been fighting the government to regain power have intensified activities as the armed group has engaged security forces in several provinces.

The militants in their latest waves of targeting government interests, launched massive offensive against government troops in Gereshk district of the southern Helmand province Thursday morning.

Kicking off with suicide bombings, the Taliban fighters detonated three explosive-laden vehicles next to security checkpoints in the besieged Gereshk district at 05:00 a.m. local time this morning, killing six police officers and injuring five others.

The attack that has been repulsed after hours of fighting, according to Omar Zawak, the spokesman for Helmand provincial government, had also left several militants dead and injured.

Mohammad Ismael Khapalwak, the police chief of Gereshk district, has also confirmed Taliban attack, but noted the security forces in Gereshk district are on high alert to deal with any eventuality.

Taliban militants who launched a major offensive in Baghlan-e-Markazi district of the northern Baghlan province on Tuesday, have been fighting to keep the road closed linking Baghlan to the neighboring Kunduz province.

Baghlan provincial governor Abdul Hai Nemati told reporters that the clash has entered its third day on Thursday.

“The security forces have killed and injured 50 armed rebels in Baghlan-e-Markazi district since Tuesday,” governor Nemati told reporters. He also admitted that “some 20 security personnel have been killed and injured” and Taliban attack has been repulsed.

Meanwhile, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Majahid in contact with media claimed that “more than 10 security personnel had been killed and Taliban fighters are in control of areas” they have captured.

Fighting between security forces and Taliban militants have also been reported from the southern Kandahar, northern Jawzjan and Faryab provinces on Thursday.

The Taliban militants, according to Afghan observers, would do their best to gain more ground ahead of winter in the mountainous Afghanistan.

Other Security News