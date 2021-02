Mariam Noorzai is a commando in the Afghan National Army. Since her husband was seriously injured in combat, she’s the main breadwinner for both her own family and the family of her brother-in-law, who was killed in a land-mine explosion 14 years ago. She and over 100 other women who serve in Herat Province’s 207 Zafar Corps fear their military careers could end if the Taliban returns to power. The Afghan government and the Islamist group are holding peace talks in Qatar.