Friends and relatives of Afghan female activist Tamana Paryani say she and her three sisters Shafiqa, Zarghona, and Karima were arrested on January 19 by the Taliban after they took part in a Kabul protest. Before disappearing, Paryani posted a video on social media asking for help and said Taliban militants had showed up at her home. Taliban officials denied the sisters — the youngest of whom is only 13 — have been arrested and claimed the video was fake.

