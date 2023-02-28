Afghan consulate in Istanbul handed over to Taliban

Ariana: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) [Taliban] said in a statement on Tuesday that the diplomats sent by the Islamic Emirate to Tehran have officially started their work at the Consulate General of Afghanistan in Istanbul. A number of countries such as Russia, Pakistan, China, Iran and Turkmenistan, which have close relations with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, have accepted the diplomats of the Islamic Emirate. Experts say that handing over the political and diplomatic offices of Afghanistan one after the other to the Islamic Emirate, the Afghan government takes another step closer to recognition. This is while the Afghan embassy in Tehran was officially handed over to the Islamic Emirate on Monday The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan has introduced Fazl Ahmad Haqqani as the Chargé d’affaires of Afghanistan in the embassy in Tehran. Click here to read more (external link).

