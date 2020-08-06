Afghan Civilians, Taliban Militants Killed In Attacks Across Afghanistan

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

August 6, 2020

Taliban militants and Afghan civilians have been killed in attacks and clashes across Afghanistan amid peace efforts aimed at ending the nearly 19-year war.

Defense Ministry spokesman Fawad Aman said at least 16 Taliban militants were killed in two separate clashes with government forces in the eastern province of Ghazni on August 6

It was the first direct fighting between the Taliban and government security forces since a recent cease-fire was announced.

Aman did not comment on casualties suffered by government forces.

In one attack near the provincial capital, Ghazni city, Afghan forces called in an air strike on Taliban fighters who stormed a military facility where about 300 government troops were based

Aman said Taliban fighters also attacked a military convoy in the Gilan district of Ghazni Province late on August 5.

Officials said seven civilians were killed when their vehicle struck a land mine in the Khash Rod district of the western province of Nimroz late on August 5.

There was no immediate claim of responsibly for the land mine, although similar cases in the past have been blamed on the Taliban.

Meanwhile, officials said clashes erupted between Taliban fighters and government forces along a highway in the northern province of Baghlan, leaving four militants dead.

Officials said the militants torched two oil tankers that were traveling along the highway.

The Taliban and government forces agreed a three-day truce to mark the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha which started on July 31.

The truce came ahead of proposed peace talks between the Taliban and authorities in Kabul aimed at ending their long-running war.

Based on AFP, Khaama, and Tolo News

Copyright (c) 2020. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.