Afghan CEO, Chief of NATO Mission in Country Discuss Security, Terrorism

MOSCOW, August 26 (Sputnik) – Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said on Saturday he had held talks with head of the US-NATO forces in Afghanistan John Nicholson on the issues of the country’s security and counterterrorism efforts.

“This afternoon I had a constructive meeting with [US Forces Afghanistan and NATO-led Resolute Support Commander General] John Nicholson … in Afghanistan. We discussed the security and military developments in the country, and the ways to combat effectively, and efficiently terrorist groups,” Abdullah tweeted.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from unstable political, social and security situation due to the simmering Taliban insurgency. The violence is exacerbated by the activities of various terrorist groups, including the Islamic State (IS terror group, banned in Russia).

The NATO-led Resolute Support mission trains, advises and assists the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.

Other Security News