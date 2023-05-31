Afghan Authorities Warn University Lecturers to Refrain Criticizing the Ruling Regime

Khaama: Afghanistan’s Ministry of Higher Education in a letter has warned university lecturers to avoid criticizing the Taliban regime in their research work, sources reported. In the letter, it is stressed that university lecturers should have a good command of both national languages (Farsi and Pashto) and utilize national terminologies rather than using terms that are alien to Afghan people and culture. Banning the use of the term “Danishgah” which has a Farsi root, which translates university in English has repeatedly sparked widespread reactions in universities and media in Afghanistan. While describing the term “Danishgah” as foreign, the officials have banned using the term. The former government officials and the Taliban did not have sensitivity towards non-Persian words such as Urdu and English. Previously, the Taliban authorities repeatedly removed Farsi words from official plaques of universities in different parts of the country. Click here to read more (external link).